14 Shot Tuesday to Wednesday Alone in Bill de Blasio’s NYC

Fourteen people were shot Tuesday into Wednesday in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

AMNY reported that 12 people were wounded and two were killed during the shootings.

The New York Post highlighted that there were seven shootings with 12 victims on Tuesday alone. Ten of the 12 were wounded, and two were killed.

The first fatal shooing took place around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, as 20-year-old Christopher Campbell was shot “on Far Rockaway Boulevard near Gerson Court.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday; 23-year-old Dahmel Miller was shot “in the stomach and buttocks” while at “Vernon Boulevard near 40th Avenue.”

Miller was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead as well.

According to Breitbart News, a six-year-old boy was shot on Labor Day morning in de Blasio’s New York City. The boy’s mother said the bullet went through both of his legs. It ripped a muscle in one leg and “shattered” the femur in the other.

De Blasio’s NYC tallied up more than 1,000 shootings for 2020 by August 30. The Post reported there were 537 shootings by that same time in 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.