Images of 9/11: A Visual Remembrance

9-11-Photos-AP-Getty
Getty/AP
Rebecca Mansour

The whole world experienced the attacks of September 11, 2001, in real time. Videos, photos, and audio captured the horror inflicted by Islamic jihadists and the heroism displayed by ordinary Americans.

In our effort to never forget, Breitbart News offers you this visual and audial remembrance of that fateful day when the world changed forever.

We will always remember. 

***

From the time of its opening in 1973 to that fatal day in September 2001, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center dominated the skyline of Lower Manhattan’s Financial District, as seen in this photo taken on September 5, 2001, just six days before the Towers fell:

5 Sep 2001: The view of the New York skyline with the World Trade Center at sunset taken from the US Open at the UATA National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire/Allsport

(Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images)

Designed by Detroit architect Minoru Yamasaki, the Twin Towers were famously disparaged by New York Times’ architectural critic Ada Louise Huxtable, who offered this eerie and unintentionally prescient prediction in 1966: “The trade center towers could be the start of a new skyscraper age or the biggest tombstones in the world.”

Those words were long forgotten on that bright September morning before death rained down from cloudless skies.

A view from the Hudson River of Lower Manhattan’s Financial District, including the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. (Getty Images)

Betty Ong, the flight attendant aboard American Airlines Flight 11, was the first person to notify authorities about the Islamic hijackers.

The audio of Ong’s call to the American Airlines emergency number was included in this audio/video montage released by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in 2018 to commemorate the 17th anniversary of 9/11:

The following video captured the moment of impact when Islamic hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC) at 8:46 a.m.

The first images of the burning North Tower quickly flashed across television sets.

This video shows the first five minutes of cable news coverage:

Four minutes after the first plane hit the World Trade Center, Christopher Hanley, 35, called 911 from the 106th floor of the North Tower, where he was attending a conference at the restaurant Windows on the World that morning.

This is the audio of his 911 call:

The whole world watched in stunned horror as a second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center (2 WTC) at 9:03 a.m.

The second plane removed any doubt that this was a terror attack, not a pilot error, and America was indeed at war. 

This video shows the ABC News coverage the moment the second plane struck:

A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them. (AP Photo/ William Kratzke)

United Airlines Flight 175 flew low over Manhattan on a direct path for the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/ William Kratzke)

** ADVANCE FOR TUESDAY, NOV. 4, 2008 AND THEREAFTER ** FILE ** In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, a jet airliner nears one of the World Trade Center towers in New York. For all of the candidates' talk about the need for change, Americans have seen plenty of it since the last time they selected a new leader - including the attack on the World trade Center in 2001. (AP Photo/Carmen Taylor/File)

Islamic hijackers aboard United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center (2 WTC) at 9:03 a.m. (AP Photo/Carmen Taylor/File)

A fireball explodes from one of the World Trade Center towers after a jet airliner crashed into the building Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. (AP Photo/Carmen Taylor)

A fireball exploded from the South Tower. (AP Photo/Carmen Taylor)

THIRD OF A SERIES OF FOUR PHOTOS--Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames and debris explode from the second tower, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong)

Smoke billowed from the North Tower of the World Trade Center and flames and debris exploded from the South Tower. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong)

A fireball erupts from one of the World Trade Center towers as it is struck by the second of two airplanes in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in a coordinated series of attacks that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Todd Hollis)

(AP Photo/Todd Hollis)

A ball of fire explodes from one of the towers at the World Trade Center in New York after a plane crashed into it in this image made from television Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. The aircraft was the second to fly into the tower Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/ABC via APTN) TV OUT CBC OUT

(AP Photo/ABC via APTN)

Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Plumes of smoke poured from the World Trade Center buildings. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

President George W. Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida.

He was informed about the attacks when his chief of staff, Andy Card, whispered in his ear: “A second plane has hit the second tower. America is under attack.”

President Bush's Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of the President to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President Bush’s Chief of Staff Andy Card whispered in his ear: “A second plane has hit the second tower. America is under attack.” Bush was visiting Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, that morning. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

394261 06: Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Fabina Sbina/ Hugh Zareasky/Getty Images)

(Fabina Sbina/ Hugh Zareasky/Getty Images)

394273 03: Smoke billows from the World Trade Center's twin towers after they were struck by commerical airliners in a suspected terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Debris fall from one of the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into the tower on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Debris fell from the burning Twin Towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

394261 109: Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

Smoke poured from the World Trade Center after both planes strike. (Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161128

People watched the burning towers from the street below. (Getty Images)

** FILE ** People hang out of broken windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Center after a terrorist attack in New York on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Richard Pecorella has spent years searching for an image he says will bring him peace: a photograph that proves his fiancee, whom he believes could be in this photo, jumped to her death from the burning World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

People hang out of broken windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Richard Pecorella has spent years searching for an image he says will bring him peace: a photograph that proves his fiancee, whom he believes could be in this photo, jumped to her death from the burning World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

GettyImages-678241

A man leaps to his death from a fire and smoke filled Tower One of the World Trade Center. (Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161095

A person jumps from smoke and flames at the World Trade Center. (Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

People in front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Ave towards the World Trade Center towers after planes crashed into their upper floors in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. Explosions and fires collapsed the 110-story buildings. This year will mark the fifth anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler/FILE)

People in front of New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Ave towards the World Trade Center towers. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

A man jumps from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A man jumps from the North Tower. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The controversy surrounding the publication of the image below of a man falling from the North Tower, and the subsequent quest to identify the man depicted in this photo, inspired a 2006 documentary called 9/11: The Falling Man. You can watch it here.

EDITORS: NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT--- A person falls headfirst from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A person falls headfirst from the North Tower. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

394261 29: A woman reacts in terror as she looks up to see the World Trade Center go up in flames September 11, 2001 in New York City after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in an alleged terrorist attack. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A woman cries watching the World Trade Center go up in flames. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

At 9:37 a.m., the Islamic hijackers on board American Airlines Flight 77 crashed it into the Pentagon.

A helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 as smoke billows over the building. The Pentagon took a direct, devastating hit from an aircraft and the enduring symbols of American power were evacuated as an apparent terrorist attack quickly spread fear and chaos in the nation's capital. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim)

A helicopter flies over the Pentagon crash site. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim)

A helicopter flies over the burning Pentagon Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Washington Monument can be seen at right, through the smoke. The White House roof is visible in the trees of Washington at left. (AP Photo/Tom Horan)

A helicopter flies over the burning Pentagon. The Washington Monument can be seen at right, through the smoke. The White House roof is visible in the trees of Washington at left. (AP Photo/Tom Horan)

Vehicles are shown traveling on Interstate 395, leaving Washington, in front of the Pentagon, following an explosion Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Tom Horan)

Vehicles are seen traveling on Interstate 395, leaving Washington, in front of the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Tom Horan)

Rescue worker look over damage at the Pentagon Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Pentagon burst into flames and a portion of one side of the five-sided structure collapsed after the building was hit by an aircraft in an apparent terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Kamneko Pajic)

Rescue workers look over damage at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Kamneko Pajic)

A sreen at the American Airlines terminal at Los Angeles Internatinal Airport shows that all flights have been canceled as the airport is shutdown, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. A plane also slammed into the Pentagon as the government itself came under attack. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

At 9:45am, the FAA ordered the United States airspace shut down. No civilian flight was allowed to take off and all aircraft in the air were ordered to land at the nearest airport. In this photo a screen at the American Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport shows that all flights have been canceled as the airport is shutdown. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

A board at the Los Angeles Airport announces the closing of the airport following an alleged coordinated terrorist attack to the World Trade Center twin towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington DC 11 September, 2001. Some of the hijacked planes used for the attacks were heading to Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO Gerard Buckhart (Photo credit should read GERARD BURKHART/AFP/Getty Images)

A board at the Los Angeles Airport announced the closing of the airport. (GERARD BURKHART/AFP/Getty Images)

The South Tower of the World Trade Center began to collapse at 9:58 a.m.

The south tower of the World Trade Center, left, begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on the landmark buildings in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)

The South Tower of the World Trade Center began to collapse at 9:58 a.m. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)

THEN--The south tower of the World Trade Center begins to collapse following the terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Millenium Hilton hotel is in foreground. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

The Millenium Hilton hotel is seen in the foreground of this photo showing the South Tower collapsing. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

The south tower collapses as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins)

The South Tower collapses. (AP Photo/Jim Collins)

394263 01: (PUERTO RICO OUT) An explosion rocks one of the World Trade Center Towers crumbled down after a plane hit the building. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

(Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

The south tower of New York's World Trade Center collapses Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

394273 02: One of the World Trade Center's twin towers collapses after it was struck by a commerical airliner in a suspected terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The South Tower collapses. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

People flee the falling South Tower. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Were it not for the heroism of the passengers who stormed the cockpit, the Islamic hijackers would have crashed the plane into either the United States Capitol dome or the White House.

SHANKSVILLE, UNITED STATES: 7/10 US-ATTACKS-2ND YEAR ANNIVERSARY Officials examine the crater 11 Septemner 2001 at the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane from Newark, New Jersey, and bound for San Francisco, California, was hijacked and crashed in the field killing al on board. The all-out war on terrorism unleashed by Washington after the attacks marked a turning point in US-Arab relations and nowhere more so than in once top ally Saudi Arabia. With 15 of the 19 suicide hijackers carrying Saudi nationality and mastermind Osama bin Laden being the scion of a leading Saudi family, the desert kingdom and world oil kingpin, suddenly found itself on the frontline of the war on terror prosecuted by US President George W. Bush. AFP PHOTO/David MAXWELL (Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials examine the crater at the crash site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (DAVID MAXWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

This Sept. 11, 2001photo of the north tower of the World Trade Center shows the building 30 seconds before its collapse. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has hired engineers to study the collapse of the World Trade Center and make recommendations on how to address future disasters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

This photo of the North Tower of the World Trade Center shows the building 30 seconds before its collapse at 10:28 a.m. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. (AP Photo/FILE/Suzanne Plunkett)

People run from the collapse of one of the Twin Towers. (AP Photo/FILE/Suzanne Plunkett)

This is a view of the Manhattan skyline from Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after the World Trade Center towers collapsed following being struck by airplanes. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

This is a view of the Manhattan skyline from Brooklyn after the World Trade Center towers collapsed. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Smoke rises from the New York skyline 11 September 2001 after two hijacked planes crashed into the landmark World Trade Center. US military forces worldwide were on their highest state of alert after the attacks against the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Pentagon officials said. AFP PHOTO/JOHN MOTTERN (Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images)

Smoke rises from the New York skyline. (JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images)

Police officers and civilians run away from New York's World Trade Center after an additional explosion rocked the buildings Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. In unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110-story World Trade Center towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust Tuesday morning after two hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into the sides of the twin symbols of American capitalism. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)

(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)

394273 10: Smoke billows from the World Trade Center's twin towers after they were struck by commerical airliners in a suspected terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Flags fly at half-staff at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J. as a large cloud of smoke billows from a fire at the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most devastating attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a closely timed series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)

Flags flew at half-staff at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, as a large cloud of smoke billowed from the fire at the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)

Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty where the World Trade Center towers stood Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The towers collapsed after terrorists crashed two planes into them Tuesday. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)

Thick smoke billowed into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty where the World Trade Center towers stood. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)

The Statue of Liberty stands as smoke billows from the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)

The Statue of Liberty guarded the harbor as smoke engulfed lower Manhattan’s World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)

The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris following the terrorist attack on the building in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs)

The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs)

People run from the collapse of World Trade Center towers in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

People run from the debris of the collapsed towers. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

. **FOR USE AS DESIRED. COMPANION IMAGE NY226 FILE** THEN AND NOW. ONE IN A SERIES OF PHOTOS SHOWING IMAGES OF THE SEPT. 11, 2001, ATTACKS AND ITS AFTERMATH AND THE SAME SCENE SHOT BY THE SAME AP PHOTOGRAPHER IN JUNE 2006 Pedestrians on Beekman St. flee the area of the collapsed World Trade Center in lower Manhattan following a terrorist attack on the New York landmark in the Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta,FILE)

Pedestrians on Beekman St. flee the area of the collapsed World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta,FILE)

**FOR USE AS DESIRED COMPANION IMAGE NY211 FILE**THEN AND NOW. ONE IN A SERIES OF PHOTOS SHOWING IMAGES OF THE SEPT. 11, 2001, ATTACKS AND ITS AFTERMATH AND THE SAME SCENE SHOT BY THE SAME AP PHOTOGRAPHER IN JUNE 2006. Survivors of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York make their way through smoke, dust and debris on Fulton St., about a block from the collapsed towers in this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova,FILE)

Survivors make their way through smoke, dust and debris on Fulton St., about a block from the collapsed towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova,FILE)

This 11 September 2001 file photo shows Marcy Borders covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed in New York. Borders was caught outside on the street as the cloud of smoke and dust enveloped the area. The woman was caught outside on the street as the cloud of smoke and dust enveloped the area. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Marcy Borders covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed in New York. Borders was caught outside on the street as the cloud of smoke and dust enveloped the area. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

A police officer helps a woman to a bus after she fled the area near the World Trade Center towers 11 September, 2001, in New York. Two planes crashed into each building and the tops of each tower later collapsed AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

A police officer helps a woman to a bus after she fled the area near the World Trade Center towers. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1159821

People flee the collapsing World Trade Center. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1159827

Dust swirls around south Manhattan moments after a tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

394261 33: ( NEWSWEEK, US NEWS, GERMANY OUT) Police escort a civilian from the scene of the collapse of a tower of the World Trade Center September 11, 2001 in New York City after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in an alleged terrorist attack. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Police escort a civilian from the scene. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161112

People walk in the street in the area where the World Trade Center buildings collapsed. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

394261 40: People evacuate the area around the World Trade Center after it was hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

People evacuate the area around the World Trade Center. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161190

(Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161260

(Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

394277 05: A car sits on its side amid rubble at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York. (Photo by Ron Agam/Getty Images)

A car sits on its side amid rubble at the World Trade Center. (Ron Agam/Getty Images)

Cars are covered in rubble after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers 11 September, 2001 in New York. US President George W. Bush is to call a meeting of his top national security aides to address terrorist attacks that levelled the World Trade Center and left part of the Pentagon in ruins. AFP PHOTO Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Cars are covered in rubble after the collapse of one of towers. (DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161450

The debris and wreckage. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: A man walks through the rubble after the collapse of the first World Trade Center Tower 11 September, 2001 in New York. AFP PHOTO Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

A man walks through the rubble. (DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: US-WTC-THEN AND NOW-ED FINE 1(FILES) This file photo dated 11 September 2001 shows Edward Fine covering his mouth as he walks through the debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York. Fine was on the 78th floor of 1 World Trade Center when it was hit by a hijacked plane 11 September. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Edward Fine covering his mouth as he walks through the debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers. Fine was on the 78th floor of 1 World Trade Center when it was hit. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: A man helps evacuate a woman through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers 11 September 2001 in New York after two hijacked planes crashed into the landmark skyscrapers. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

A man helps evacuate a woman through rubble and debris. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

GettyImages-72540086

An unidentified New York City firefighter walks away from Ground Zero after the collapse of the Twin Towers. (Anthony Correia/Getty Images)

People cover their faces as they move across the Brooklyn Bridge out of the smoke and dust in Manhattan Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in a coordinated series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)

People cover their faces as they move across the Brooklyn Bridge out of the smoke and dust in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)

People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken) MANDATORY CREDIT

People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)

(AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)

Pedestrians can be seen crossing the Brooklyn Bridge as they flee Manhattan after the collapse of the first World Trade Center Tower 11 September, 2001 in New York. AFP PHOTO Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Pedestrians crossing the Brooklyn Bridge as they flee Manhattan after the collapse of the South Tower. (DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Traffic in Washington, DC, gets gridlocked 11 September, 2001, as US government workers are released and the city is shutdown following suspected terrorist attacks in Washington and New York city. The twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York were demolished after two hijacked passenger planes were crashed into the buildings. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Traffic in Washington, DC, gets gridlocked, as U.S. government workers are released and the city is shutdown following the attacks. (TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Bush watches television as he talks on the phone with New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Gov. George Pataki aboard Air Force One during a flight following a statement about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President Bush watches television as he talks on the phone with New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and New York Gov. George Pataki aboard Air Force One. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President Bush talks with Chief of Staff Andrew Card aboard Air Force One during a flight to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb., following the presidents' statement about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President Bush talks with Chief of Staff Andrew Card aboard Air Force One during a flight to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

AIR FORCE ONE,- SEPTEMBER 11: An F-16 fighter flies just off the wing of Air Force One on a flight back to Washington 11 September 2001. Bush returned to the White House where he will address the nation from the Oval Office on the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. (Photo credit should read DOUG MILLS/AFP/Getty Images)

An F-16 fighter flies just off the wing of Air Force One on a flight back to Washington, DC. (DOUG MILLS/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: A trader of the stock exchange reads the evening paper with" Terror war on USA" on the front page 11 September 2001 outside the London stock exchange, following the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in USA earlier today. (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

A trader outside the London Stock Exchange reads the evening paper with “Terror war on USA” on the front page. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Newspaper vendor Carlos Mercado sells the "Extra" editon of the Chicago Sun-Times printed 11 September, 2001, after the terrorist attacks on the United States. Two hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York while one hijacked plane later crashed at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, with another plane crashing 80 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AFP PHOTO/Scott OLSON (Photo credit should read SCOTT OLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Newspaper vendor Carlos Mercado sells the “Extra” edition of the Chicago Sun-Times. (SCOTT OLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Deputy U.S. marshal Dominic Guadagnoli helps a women after she was injured in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)

Deputy U.S. marshal Dominic Guadagnoli helps a women after she was injured in the attack on the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)

A shell of what was once part of the facade of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center rises above the rubble that remains after both towers were destroyed in a terrorist attack Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The 110-story towers collapsed after two hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into the sides of the twin symbols of American capitalism. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)

A shell of what was once part of the facade of one of the Twin Towers rises above the rubble that remains after both towers collapsed. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)

GettyImages-1161438

New York City firefighters rest during rescue operations at the World Trade Center. (Ron Agam/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161442

New York City firefighters’ search and rescue efforts at the World Trade Center. (Ron Agam/Getty Images)

394277 10: New York City firefighters take a rest frm rescue operations at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York. (Photo by Ron Agam/Getty Images)

New York City firefighters take a rest from rescue operations. (Ron Agam/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1372804

An unidentified New York City firefighter walks away from Ground Zero after the collapse of the Twin Towers. (Anthony Correia/Getty Images)

Rescue workers make their way through the rubble of the World Trade Center 11 September 2001 in New York after two hijacked planes flew into the landmark skyscrapers. AFP PHOTO/Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue workers make their way through the rubble of the World Trade Center. (DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)

An exausted police officer rests on a car covered in dust near the World Trade Center 11 September 2001 in New York as people board a bus to be evacuated after two hijacked planes crashed into the landmark towers. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA / AFP / STAN HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

An exhausted police officer rests on a car covered in dust near the World Trade Center. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Smoke rises in the distance before the Long Island and the Throgs Neck Bridge 11 September 2001 between the Bronx and Queens, NY, following the destruction of the the twin towers of the World Trade Center. An apparent terrorist attack leveled the two buildings. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Late afternoon, smoke rises in the distance before the Long Island and the Throgs Neck Bridge between the Bronx and Queens, NY, following the destruction of the Twin Towers. (MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1162048

Smoke billows from where the World Trade Center Twin Towers once stood, as evening descends on the city. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161486

Patricia Petrowitz falls to her knees in prayer in Seattle’s St. James Cathedral during a prayer service on September 11, 2001. The Cathedral was filled to standing room only. (Tim Matsui/Getty Images)

GettyImages-1161488

Kellog Metcalf closes his eyes during the prayer service in Seattle’s St. James Cathedral. (Tim Matsui/Getty Images)

** FILE ** From front left: Rep. Dick Armey, R-Texas, Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Senate Majority Leader, House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., Rep. Richard Gephardt, House Minority Leader, Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., and other congressional members stand together on the steps of the Capitol to show unity, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in Washington, after a day which saw two planes crashes into the World Trade Center in New York, and one into the Pentagon, all considered acts of terrorism. The showing of national and political unity, displayed after the Sept. 11 attacks, is missing in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and her deadly winds have subsided. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

From front left: Rep. Dick Armey, R-Texas, Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Senate Majority Leader, House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., Rep. Richard Gephardt, House Minority Leader, Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., and other Congressional members address the public on the evening of September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

Democrats and Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder on the steps of the Capitol that evening in a show of national unity.

At the end of their remarks, they sang “God Bless America.”

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: US President George W. Bush walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base 11 September 2001 in Maryland. Bush will address the nation from the Oval Office on the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. (Photo credit should read DOUG MILLS/AFP/Getty Images)

President George W. Bush walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. (DOUG MILLS/AFP/Getty Images)

President Bush is seen through the windows of the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, as he addresses the nation about terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

(AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President Bush addressed the nation from the Oval Office that evening.

“Today, our nation saw evil — the very worst of human nature,” he said. “And we responded with the best of America.”

 

As the nation prayed, the search for survivors began…

GettyImages-1161422

Volunteers donate blood at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, at a blood donation station set up to help victims of the World Trade Center attack. Sadly, the donations were largely unnecessary because there were so few survivors rescued from the collapsed towers. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

In this September 13, 2001 photograph, a woman poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center when it was attacked on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

In the days that followed, people returned to Ground Zero with photos of their loved ones, searching for any news of their whereabouts. In this September 13, 2001 photograph, a woman poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

In this September 15, 2001 photograph, a woman poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center when it was attacked on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)

In this September 15, 2001, photograph, a woman poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)

In this September 13, 2001 photograph, a woman is comforted as she holds a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center when it was attacked on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A woman is comforted as she holds a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

In this September 13, 2001 photograph, a man poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center when it was attacked on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

In this September 13, 2001 photograph, a woman poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center when it was attacked on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A woman looks at missing person posters of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 14, 2001.(AP Photo/Robert Spencer)

A woman looks at missing person posters of victims from the World Trade Center attacks. (AP Photo/Robert Spencer)

New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani consoles Anita Deblase, of New York, whose son, James Deblase, 44, is missing, at the site of the World Trade Center disaster, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. "He's at the bottom of the rubble," she said. James Deblase worked for Cantor Fitzgerald at the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani became America’s mayor during 9/11. In this photo, he consoles Anita Deblase, of New York, whose son, James Deblase, 44, was missing, at the site of the World Trade Center disaster. “He’s at the bottom of the rubble,” she said. James Deblase worked for Cantor Fitzgerald. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Military and fire personnel get set to unfurl a large American flag on the roof of the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. A hijacked airliner crashed into the structure on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Military and fire personnel get set to unfurl a large American flag on the roof of the Pentagon on September 12, 2001. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Firefighters unfurl an American flag from the roof of the Pentagon Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as President Bush visits the area of the Pentagon where an airliner, hijacked by terrorists, crashed into the building on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Firefighters unfurl an American flag from the roof of the Pentagon on September 12, 2001. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

A makeshift altar, constructed for a worship service, overlooks the the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, in Shanksville, Pa. The plane was hijacked and crashed during Tuesday's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A makeshift altar, constructed for a worship service, overlooks the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 on September 16, 2001, in Shanksville, PA. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

An American flag is posted in the rubble of the World Trade Center Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001, in New York. The search for survivors and the recovery of the victims continues since Tuesday's terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)

An American flag is posted in the rubble of the World Trade Center on September 13, 2001. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)

On September 14, 2001, President Bush visited the first responders and rescue workers at Ground Zero and delivered an impromptu speech that captured the sentiment of the country:

 

The massive clean-up efforts at Ground Zero spanned months…

Among the rubble, a cast iron cross was found rising out of the destruction at the World Trade Center. The cross fell intact from Tower One into nearby Building Six on September 11.

This undated photo of two metal beams, center, that form a cross that rises out of the destruction at the World Trade Center, was made available in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2001. The cast iron "cross," which fell intact from Tower One into nearby Building Six on Sept. 11., was blessed on Thursday by Rev. Brian Jordan, a Franciscan priest, as rescue workers who have adopted it as a symbol of faith gathered around to watch. (AP Photo/Pool)

The cast iron cross found in the rubble at the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Pool)

Father Brian Jordan, second from left, blesses, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2001, a cross of steel beams found amidst the rubble of the World Trade Center by a laborer two days after the collapse of the twin towers. The cross was from World Trade tower One, and was found in World Trade building Six and moved to its present location Wednesday. Other rescue and construction workers join Jordan for the ceremony. A protective mesh hangs on the building in the background. (AP Photo/Pool, Kathy Willens)

On Thursday, Oct. 4, 2001, rescue and construction workers gathered around Father Brian Jordan, second from left, who blessed the cross of steel beams found amidst the rubble of the World Trade Center by a laborer two days after the collapse of the Twin Towers. (AP Photo/Pool, Kathy Willens)

One of the damaged connecting pedestrian walkways of the World Trade Center complex still stands at Ground Zero in New York on September 19, 2001. (AP Photo/Cameron Bloch)

A New York Fire Department Chief, firefighters from various municipalities, and other rescue workers take a break Thursday, September 13, 2001, from the rescue/recovery effort at the World Trade Center site. (Andrea Booher, FEMA via AP)

A worker examines a beam of tower one of the World Trade Center, on November 2, 2001, as the cleanup and recovery effort continues at ground zero in New York. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

 

In the weeks and months that followed, we buried our dead…

The coffin of New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge is carried from St. Francis of Assisi Church on September 15, 2001, following his funeral mass in New York City. Judge, who was a Franciscan friar, died administering last rites to a fallen fire fighter in the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Firefighter Tony James cries while attending the funeral mass for New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Firefighters carry the flag-covered casket of fellow fireman Lt. Dennis Mojica during a funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on September 21, 2001, in New York City. Mojica, who was with Rescue Company 1, was one of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attack. (Joe Raedle/Gettyimages)

Firefighters stand atop a fire engine with the flag draped casket of fellow fireman Lt. Dennis Mojica following his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (Joe Raedle/Gettyimages)

New York City firefighters stand at attention as the casket of FDNY Capt. Terence Hatton is placed on a fire engine outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral on October 4, 2001, in New York City. Hatton was one of the 343 New York firefighters killed in the line of duty on September 11, 2001. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A joint service honor guard marches through the colonnade at Arlington National Cemetery with a casket containing the unidentified remains of victims of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon, following a funeral ceremony on September 12, 2002. Of the 184 who died in the Pentagon attack, 64 have been buried at Arlington. (MIKE THEILER/AFP via Getty Images)

 

In the years that followed, we sought justice…

Nearly two years after the attacks, the 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed was captured in Pakistan on March 1, 2003.

His death penalty trial by military jury is set to start on January 11, 2021, at Camp Justice, Guantanamo Bay.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) handout photos of suspected al Qaeda commander Khalid Sheikh Mohammed were marked with the word “Located” after his arrest on March 1, 2003 in Pakistan. (FBI/Getty Images)

And finally, ten years after the attacks, al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was brought to justice. 

On May 2, 2011, President Barrack Obama announced to the nation that bin Laden was killed by a team of U.S. Navy SEALs during a raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

A large, jubilant crowd at the corner of Church and Vesey Streets, adjacent to Ground Zero, reacts to the news of Osama bin Laden’s death on May 2, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

A crowd in New York’s Times Square reacts to the news of Osama bin Laden’s death. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)

 

And over the years, the country rebuilt, the memorials arose, and each year we remember…

Father Brian Jordan blesses the Ground Zero Cross at ceremony with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in attendance, on July 23, 2011, before the Cross was moved to its permanent home at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial pause at The Wall of Names, containing the names of the 40 passengers and crew who died in the crash of United Flight 93 following a memorial service in Shanksville, PA, on September 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

President Barack Obama delivered an address at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York on May 15, 2014. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

The South reflecting pool is viewed at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on May 15, 2014. The museum spans seven stories, mostly underground, and contains artifacts from the attack on the World Trade Center Towers on September 11, 2001, that include the 80 ft. high tridents, the Ground Zero Cross, the destroyed remains of Company 21’s New York Fire Department Engine, as well as smaller items such as a letter that fell from a hijacked plane and posters of missing loved ones projected onto the wall of the museum. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On May 15, 2014, a rose is placed on a name engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A quote from Virgil fills a wall of the museum prior to the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum on May 15, 2014. (John Munson-Pool/Getty Images)

On May 21, 2015, the National 9/11 Flag is displayed for the first time at the National September 11 Memorial Museum. The flag was recovered nearly destroyed from Ground Zero and was restored in “stitching ceremonies” held across the country. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On October 29, 2014, One Word Trade Center as seen from the 9/11 Memorial grounds where the fallen towers once stood. (Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP Images)

On September 11, 2016, people visit the Pentagon’s 9/11 Memorial Park in Arlington, Virginia. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

On September 9, 2018, people attend the dedication stand around the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the tower contains 40 wind chimes representing the 40 people that perished in the crash of Flight 93. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Tower of Voices display at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2018, the day before thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers, and others joined President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a commemoration ceremony on the 17th anniversary of 9/11. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Thousands of flags representing each of the 9/11 terrorist attack victims wave on a lawn overlooking the Pacific at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, on September 8, 2019, in a display that is now an annual tradition commemorating the fallen. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

People walk by a memorial to fallen firefighters near the World Trade Center Memorial in lower Manhattan on September 9, 2019. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

An exact replica of the wall of the compound that Osama bin Laden was hiding in is displayed at the new exhibition “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden” at the 9/11 Memorial Museum on November 7, 2019, in New York City. The exhibition features declassified documents, testimony, and objects to tell the story of the decade long hunt and capture of Bin Laden. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A poster and picture used to identify Osama Bin Laden is displayed at the new exhibition “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden at the 9/11 Memorial Museum” on November 7, 2019 in New York City. The exhibition uses both digital and physical displays to show visitors the complexity of the search and eventual raid on Bin Laden’s Pakistani compound that led to his death. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Tribute in Light to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11 is seen next to the One World Trade Center on September 10, 2019, in New York City. (Johannes EISELE / AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters and police participate in the start of ceremonies at the National September 11 Memorial on September 11, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed in the 9/11 attacks, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony on September 11, 2019, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

People gather at one of the pools at the National September 11 Memorial following a morning commemoration ceremony on September 11, 2019, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) take part in a moment of silence on September 11, 2019, on the Capitol Steps with members of the House of Representatives during an observance and campus wide moment of silence for the National Day of Service and Remembrance honoring victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his wife Leah Esper, lay a wreath during a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2019, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Citizens Medal to Susan Rescorla, the wife of Richard Cyril Rescorla, during an East Room event at the White House on November 7, 2019. Richard Cyril Rescorla, the former director of security for Morgan Stanley, was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal posthumously for his implementation of evacuation plans that help to save thousands of lives during the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Center. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joins his Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in a ceremony for the resumption of construction on the new Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on August 3, 2020, in New York City. On September 11, 2001, St. Nicholas was the only other building besides the Twin Towers to be completely destroyed during the terrorist attack. Saint Nicholas Church, which began services in 1922, was named after Agios Nikolaos, the Patron Saint of Sailors. Before the Covid-19 outbreak halted all non-essential projects statewide for months, and construction at the church was set to resume in the spring. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joins his Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in a ceremony for the resumption of construction on the new Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on August 3, 2020, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A piper plays in front of the boulder that marks the impact site of Flight 93 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, as the nation prepares to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The 9/11 Tribute in Light shines above the lower Manhattan skyline on September 10, 2020, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

.

