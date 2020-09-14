NRCC Boosts GOP David Richter Against Democrat Andy Kim in New Jersey

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) advanced 16 Republican congressional candidates on Monday to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) highest level of the 2020 “Young Guns” program, including New Jersey conservative David Richter.

“These candidates are gaining serious momentum in their respective races,” McCarthy said in a statement on Monday. “They’re working every single day to fight back against the Democrats’ socialist agenda, and their success is critical to ensure we flip the House this November.”

The NRCC will promote many Republican congressional candidates across the country to the highest level of the Young Guns program. This includes:

Tiffany Shedd in Arizona’s first congressional district.

Leo Valentin in Florida’s seventh district.

Anna Paulina Luna in Florida’s 13th congressional district.

Scott Franklin in Florida’s 15th congressional district.

Rich McCormick in Georgia’s seventh congressional district.

Jake LaTurner in Kansas’s second congressional district.

Peter Meijer in Michigan’s third congressional district.

Paul Junge in Michigan’s eighth congressional district.

Eric Esshaki in Michigan’s 11th congressional district.

Kendall Qualls in Minnesota’s third congressional district.

Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

Matt Mowers in New Hampshire’s first congressional district.

David Richter in New Jersey’s third congressional district.

Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district.

Bob Good in Virginia’s fifth congressional district.

Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin’s third congressional district.

New Jersey’s third congressional district represents a pivotal swing district on the Republicans’ road to retake the House majority.

Kim, whom Richter hopes to oust in the 2020 congressional elections, represents one of the 13 congressional districts that Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election but that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterms. Republicans only need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

A Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) poll released in July found that the poll has struck a dead heat between Richter and Kim.