President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would “see what happens” on Election Day when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Donald Trump was asked during the White House press briefing if he would commit to a “peaceful transferal of power after the election.”

“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens. You know that,” Trump replied.

The president implied that he will not lose the election unless there is election fraud as a result of the expansion of mail-in ballots.

“There won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation,” he said, noting that the mail-in ballots are “out of control.”

The president shared a similar sentiment in an interview in July with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, who asked him if he would accept the results of the election.

“I have to see,” Trump said.