Leftists Boo President Trump as He Pays Respects to Justice Ginsburg

A group of leftist protesters booed President and First Lady Melania Trump as they visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

The crowd of leftist protesters booed as Trump appeared at the Supreme Court and chanted “Vote Him Out!”

WATCH: Chants of "vote him out!" as President Trump and the First Lady pay their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg on the steps of the US Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/5MN1VO7fLd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 24, 2020

Wearing a mask, Trump did not visibly react to the chants as he and the first lady quietly paid their respects.

The crowd also shouted “Honor her wish!” before the president arrived.

The president is expected to nominate a replacement to Ginsburg on Saturday at the White House.