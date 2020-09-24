A Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows incumbent GOP President Donald Trump has taken a decisive lead over Democrat candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa.

Trump’s six-point lead is outside the margin of the error of the survey, meaning the president’s support is growing in the state that will deliver six electoral votes to the winner. Trump, at 50 percent, leads Biden’s 44 percent.

Libertarian Jo Jorgenson receives two percent and one percent say they will support a different candidate, while another two percent are undecided.

Trump’s support level has increased since the last Monmouth survey of Iowa when he led Biden by just three percent, 48 percent to 45 percent.

“Trump’s overall voter support has broadened slightly while Biden’s has held steady,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said. “However, this does not seem to be translating to a significantly wider lead for the incumbent among those most likely to vote in November. It is still a very tight race.”

The survey was conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, and included a sample size of 402 registered voters in Iowa. Trump’s six-point lead is outside the poll’s margin of error of 4.9 percent.

Trump won in Iowa in 2016, after now former President Barack Obama and his vice president, Biden, won it in both 2008 and 2012. Its six electoral votes are critical to either candidate’s pathway to victory—270 electoral votes—in November.

This survey comes on the heels of other polls in other battleground states like Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, and more showing Trump leading in key places.