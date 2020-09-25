Hundreds of protesters streamed through downtown Boston on Friday night, protesting a grand jury decision on a police officer-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

One video posted on social media showed at least several hundred protesters marching down a street in Boston, with someone on a megaphone shouting, “Say her name!” as others repeated in unison.

One photographer at the scene estimated it was “well over a thousand” protesters:

Well over a thousand protesting the killing of #BreonnaTaylor have made it into downtown #Boston.#bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/oAHZpSID2L — David Degner (@degner) September 26, 2020

Another video on social media showed protesters in the back of a truck alongside those marching on the street.

Local news reporter Peter Eliopoulos with WCVB said that protesters were encountering police who on foot with riot gear ready to go.

We’re in the Theater District now where everyone is encountering police on foot for the first time during the march. They’ve got riot gear ready to go, but everything has been peaceful so far. #wcvb #bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/jCh3lB0Mcz — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) September 26, 2020

There was no sign of National Guard members, although the governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, had activated them ahead of the expected protests, according to the Boston Herald.

Rioting broke out earlier this week across the country after a grand jury in the Taylor case announced that no police officer would be charged with murder in the police officer-involved shooting of Taylor, 26.

