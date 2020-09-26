Donald Trump Calls for ‘Respectful and Dignified’ Senate Confirmation Hearing for Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court on Saturday, calling for Senate Democrats to provide a smooth confirmation hearing.

“This should be a straight forward and prompt confirmation should be very easy. Good luck,” Trump said with a grin after announcing the pick at the White House. “It’s going to be very quick. I’m sure it’s going to be extremely non-controversial.”

Without specifically mentioning the destructive confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, Trump strongly hinted to Democrats that he did not want a similar confirmation process for Barrett.

“I further urge all members of the other side of the aisle to provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves and frankly that our country deserves,” Trump said.

The president noted Barrett’s credentials for the Supreme Court position and pointed out her witness as a mother of seven children.

“She opened her home and her heart and adopted two beautiful people from Haiti, her incredibly bond with her youngest child, a son with Down syndrome is a true inspiration,” Trump said.

The president spoke directly to her family, who were all present for the announcement, acknowledging the sacrifice they were making as well.

“To her children, Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, and Benjamin — thank you for sharing your incredible mom with our country,” he said.