Illegal Alien Charged with Raping Child in North Carolina

An illegal alien has been charged with raping a child in Cherokee County, North Carolina, local law enforcement officials confirm.

Benito Morales Mendez, a 39-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on statutory rape charges after allegedly fleeing to Texas in an attempt to evade arrest.

In January, a complaint was filed alleging that Mendez had sexually assaulted a child. Officials also alleged he violated a domestic violence protective order before issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Mendez, officials allege, fled North Carolina for Texas. In cooperation with the United States Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), officials were able to locate Mendez in Texas months after the arrest warrant was issued.

Since locating Mendez, law enforcement secured his extradition back to North Carolina where he is now in local custody on $500,000 bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Mendez so that if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

North Carolina’s illegal alien population has ballooned in recent years thanks to its multiple sanctuary jurisdictions that shield illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. In 2019, more than 500 illegal aliens were released in the state by sanctuary jurisdictions.

As Breitbart News reported, up to 80 percent of criminal illegal aliens freed back into American communities by sanctuary jurisdictions go on to commit more crimes, an ICE official confirmed in congressional testimony.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.