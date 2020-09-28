Officers responded to reports of an explosive device in downtown Portland Monday morning, and an investigation is currently underway.

On September 28 at 8:37 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Harvey Milk St on a call of an explosive device,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

The bureau said members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are responding to the scene. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call non-emergency dispatch:

Breaking: @PortlandPolice is responding to a report of an explosive device found in downtown Portland. Details unknown at the moment. This alert was just sent out: pic.twitter.com/woQwjODxdZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Two downtown streets are closed due to a potentially explosive device. Southwest Harvey Milk and 11th Avenue both are closed for one block near Burnside and Washington. — Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) September 28, 2020

Authorities, including Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police, arrested 30 individuals following violent protests Saturday night after a large group failed to disperse, throwing objects including rocks and firecrackers at officers. The Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office also reported that officers were targeted by “high velocity objects, believed to be ball bearings launched from slingshots”:

Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged & released without bail: John Colin Hacker, 36, of Portland https://t.co/WUN6yj4T36 Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Ore.: felony assault of an officer, felony riot & more https://t.co/JijKPMZa8P#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/f3rDohlK0U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged w/criminal offenses & released without bail: Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota; he escaped from the police van but was caughthttps://t.co/roiPD3I5SK Mark Joseph Franks, 28 https://t.co/re6dzCW0IT#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/jPBmLYej6d — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Arrested at the violent Portland #antifa protest, charged w/offenses & released without bail: Danny B. Leclaire, 27, of Seattle https://t.co/2eGhtl9OXk Kristopher M. Davenport, 22: felony aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct & more https://t.co/i1Nsry1BX5 pic.twitter.com/0be92KnFUU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

The story is developing.