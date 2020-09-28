Officers Respond to Reports of an Explosive Device in Downtown Portland

Officers responded to reports of an explosive device in downtown Portland Monday morning, and an investigation is currently underway.

On September 28 at 8:37 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Harvey Milk St on a call of an explosive device,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

The bureau said members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are responding to the scene. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call non-emergency dispatch:

Authorities, including Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police, arrested 30 individuals following violent protests Saturday night after a large group failed to disperse, throwing objects including rocks and firecrackers at officers. The Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office also reported that officers were targeted by “high velocity objects, believed to be ball bearings launched from slingshots”:

The story is developing.

