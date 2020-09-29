The fake news media have spent the last week denouncing President Donald Trump for moving ahead to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the public just isn’t buying it.

According to the latest polling from Harvard CAPS-Harris, a full 53 percent say “Trump is right to put forward a nominee for the Supreme Court without delay.”

Without delay. Ha ha CNNLOL.

This number includes 51 percent of independents.

A full 53 percent say “the Senate should consider the nominee right now.”

Right now. Ha ha NBCFAKENEWS.

So after a full week of lies about how Trump is violating precedent (he’s not — 29 times presidents have nominated Supreme Court Justices during an election year) and how a Supreme Court pick this close to an election is divisive and bad for the country, the people disagree.

The people also don’t appear to be big fans of the retaliatory trial balloons Democrats are floating, like adding states to the union to get more Democrats in the U.S. Senate and packing the Supreme Court with additional justices: [emphasis added]

When voters are told that Democrats have considered retaliating against the nomination by adding justices or granting statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 38 percent said that makes them less likely to vote for Democrats, 36 percent said more likely and 27 percent said it would have no effect. Forty-three percent of independents said it made them more likely to vote for Democrats, 33 percent said no effect and 23 percent said less likely.

This poll of 1,314 registered voters was taken between September 22 and 24, which is before Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett.

This isn’t the only poll that show Americans are rejecting the media’s jihad against Trump seating a new Supreme Court Justice — his third — in the final weeks before the election.

A Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen released on Monday showed a plurality of voters want to see Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court.

The poll found that 37 percent of voters favored her confirmation, compared to just 30 percent who are opposed.

“It’s important to remember that 46% of voters had either never heard of Barrett or didn’t know enough to have an opinion of her,” pollster Scott Rasmussen said.

That is a net-seven approval in her favor.

What’s especially glorious about all this is how it proves yet one more time the breathtaking ignorance of the creeps in Never Trump.

Never Trumpers profess to be the Keepers of the Flame of True Conservativism, and blithering nitwits like Jonah Goldberg, David French, and George Will are all aflutter over how wrong it is for Trump to move forward like this — even though he is still the president.

Keep in mind that if those three clowns had their way, failed Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would have replaced these three SCOTUS vacancies.

I’m sure the Bulwark is angry too, but I’m not clicking over there.

