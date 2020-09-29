Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Locked in a Dead Heat in Arizona

President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) are locked in a dead heat in Arizona, a Susquehanna Polling and Research survey released Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Center for American Greatness, was taken September 25-27, among 500 likely voters, showed Trump and the former vice president locked with 47 percent support each. The survey also showed Trump edging out Biden by four percent in favorability ratings in the state at 44 percent to 40 percent:

Perhaps most significantly, the survey demonstrated the inroads the president has made with Hispanic voters:

The poll also provides further evidence that President Trump is running stronger with Hispanics this year than he did in 2016. The Center for American Greatness polls of Florida and Nevada both show the same phenomenon. The poll of Arizona shows Trump with support from 40 percent of Hispanic voters versus 31 percent in 2016.

While Democrat candidates typically fare better among minority groups, Biden appeared to lose support among black and Hispanic voters after selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

As Breitbart News reported in August:

Ten percent of black and Hispanic voters have changed their support from Biden to Trump in just two months.