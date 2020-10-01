Donald Trump Confirms He and the First Lady Tested Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Friday announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote early Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

First Lady Melania Trump also confirmed the news.

“As too many Americans have done this year, the president and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”

In a letter to the public, the president’s physician confirmed the news.

“The president and first lady are both well at this time and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” U.S. Navy Commander physician Sean Conley wrote.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley continued.

The White House updated the daily schedule to note that the president would host a phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors on Friday at 12:15 p.m. canceling a rally in Florida that he had scheduled for the day.

Earlier Thursday, Trump confirmed that his senior aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the coronavirus, and he said that both he and the first lady tested for the disease.

“She tested positive. She’s a hard worker, a lot of masks. She wears masks a lot, but she tested positive, and I just went out with a test. … Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump said when he and White House aides were with the military service members and police officers, it was difficult to demand that they keep their distance.

“They come over to you. They want to hug you. They want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them,” Trump said.

Trump said he and the first lady were tested because they spend a lot of time with Hicks.

“I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she’s a very warm person with them. She knows there’s a risk, but she’s young,” Trump said.

The president is scheduled for a campaign rally in Florida on Friday and for two campaign rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday.

After the interview with Hannity, Trump said he would quarantine while waiting for the results of the test.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”