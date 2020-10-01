Joe Biden’s campaign is reversing course and will now go door-to-door despite recently claiming the practice risks “the lives of voters.”

The AP reported:

After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states. The decision comes amid growing concern from Democratic officials on the ground in key states who fear that Biden has been giving a significant advantage to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, who have been aggressively courting voters at their doorsteps for months. The reversal also reflects a sense of rising urgency as polls tighten in key states just a month before Election Day.

“Our voter contact operation is the most innovative and technologically advanced of any presidential campaign in history, and it has been thriving in this unprecedented environment,” Biden Campaign Manager Jenn O’Malley Dillon said, according to the AP.

“We’re now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we’re in the final stretch — and now that Americans are fully dialed-in and ready to make their voices heard.”

According to the AP, the Biden campaign will “dispatch several hundred newly trained volunteers to engage voters across Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.”

The development is a reversal from just a couple of weeks ago, when the Biden campaign not only said it would not meet voters in person, but accused the Trump campaign of endangering staffers’ lives.

“The Trump campaign is risking the lives of their staff, the lives of voters, and risking becoming a super spreader organization during the middle of a pandemic,” Democratic National Committee “war room” spokeswoman Lily Adams declared on Twitter.

According to the Republican National Committee, the party and Trump campaign have knocked on 19 million doors so far and are reaching another two million a week.

