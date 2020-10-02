Mitch McConnell: Trump in Good Spirits, ‘Full Steam Ahead’ on Judge Barrett Confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a Friday statement President Donald Trump is in “good spirits” after testing positive for coronavirus and the Senate will move with “full steam ahead” to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

McConnell said on Friday morning he just wrapped up a phone call with the 45th president after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Senate GOP leader said Trump is focused on continuing his duties, including the confirmation of Judge Barrett for the Supreme Court.

McConnell said:

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.

