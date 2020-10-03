The group Women for America First is organizing a nationwide candlelit prayer for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Saturday evening as they battle the coronavirus.

The prayer will take place Saturday, October 3, at 8:45 p.m. Eastern.

Nationwide#PrayFor45 Candlelight Vigil Sat, October 3rd @ 8:45PM ET pic.twitter.com/XflWbnYSJf — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 3, 2020

An event page on Facebook gave the following description:

Find a location (even if your driveway or your porch) Gather friends, family or any group of ppl together Lite candles Pray Sing Amazing Grace Pray Sing God Bless America Stream live / takeso POTUS knows we are rallying for him He rallies for us, now we will rally for him!

The candlelit vigil is one of the ways people are showing their support as the president and first lady recover.

According to video and tweets, there is also a pro-Trump group at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where the president is receiving treatment.

He is being attended by his personal physician, Cmdr. Sean Conley, MD, and a team of physicians.

Conley said Saturday morning that Trump is doing “extremely well.”

