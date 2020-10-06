Report: Democrat Cal Cunningham Mistress Confirms Affair

North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham’s mistress confirmed the affair with the North Carolina Democrat, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Associated Press (AP) obtained text messages which found that Alrene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California, had a recent affair with Cunningham.

The AP wrote:

The text messages were not obtained from Guzman Todd. But the AP contacted her to confirm their authenticity. In a series of interviews late Monday as well as in the text messages, Guzman Todd described two in-person encounters with Cunningham, one in March in Los Angeles that she said did not include intimate contact and a second in July in North Carolina, where she said they were intimate. In the text messages to her friend, Guzman Todd told her she was intimate with Cunningham in his home, which she later characterized as “weird.”

The AP added, “In another exchange, Guzman Todd indicated that she was frustrated by the limited attention that he showed her.”

“I’m just going to send to his opponent his naked photos,” Guzman Todd wrote in one text message. “That will teach him.”

“You don’t deserve me Cal,” she said in one text message.

She added a separate message, “He knows (that I) can tank his campaign.”

Cunningham apologized for the scandal in a statement on Friday, although the Senate candidate has yet to explain the extent of the reported affair.

He said, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”

An East Carolina University (ECU) poll released on Tuesday found that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) leads Cunningham by one point.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement on Tuesday that North Carolina voters must know the extent of his affair.

“Cal Cunningham has centered his entire campaign around duty and honor, all while he was sexting and carrying on an affair with the wife of an Army combat veteran,” Rodriguez said.

“North Carolinians deserve answers about Cunningham’s misconduct so they can judge whether he is fit to represent them,” Rodriguez added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.