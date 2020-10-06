Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) unveiled an ad on Tuesday detailing how “radical professor” Nancy Goroff attended anti-police protests and riots and refused to condemn violence against police.

Radical Professor Nancy Goroff’s dangerous anti-police policies & rhetoric are stabbing our great cops in the back. Watch here our new TV ad, “Dangerous”, and learn more at https://t.co/NAs31mh93N pic.twitter.com/75xNy38fZf — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 6, 2020

“Radical Professor Nancy Goroff’s dangerous anti-police policies & rhetoric are stabbing our great cops in the back. Watch here our new TV ad, “Dangerous”, and learn more at RadicalNancy.com,” Zeldin wrote.

Zeldin hopes to fend off a challenge from Goroff in New York’s First Congressional District.

Zeldin’s ad follows a Breitbart News report detailing how Goroff once called police “dangerous” and refused to condemn rioting and violence against police.

She told supporters in August, “We have to build up our social safety net to make sure we are addressing all of those issues [of criminal justice inequalities]. Those are underlying problems of what makes the police so damaging or dangerous for people of color in so many instances.”

Goroff also refused to condemn rioting, looting, and violence against police. In response to a question from the Suffolk County New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) about whether she would condemn rioting against police, she said, “I don’t see rioting in my district.”

When asked in September whether she would support federal funding to help law enforcement in Long Island, New York, eliminate the MS-13 gang problem in the area, she said, “That would depend.”

Goroff also has donated over $500,000 to many leftist Democrats and advocacy groups over the last 20 years. She has also served on the national advisory board of the Union of Concerned Scientists, a pro-climate change group.

The Union of Concerned Scientists has strongly lobbied to enact Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) Green New Deal climate change plan.

Goroff also supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) $3 trillion, 1,815-page HEROES Act. The HEROES Act contains leftist provisions that would free felons and illegal aliens from prison.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.