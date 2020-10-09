Hillary Clinton: ‘We Still Don’t Know What Really Happened’ in the 2016 Election

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued questioning the result of the 2016 election, voicing her concerns in an interview with the Atlantic published on Friday.

“No, there was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level,” she said in an interview with Edward Issac-Dovere about her spectacular loss to President Donald Trump. “We still don’t know what really happened. I mean, there’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover.”

During the interview, Clinton repeatedly noted she won the popular mandate by nearly three million votes, which she argued put into question the actual results.

“But you don’t win by three million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here,'” she said.

Clinton revisited her frequent complaints about Facebook, Russian disinformation, and Vladimir Putin for why she lost the election and warned about it happening again in 2020.

“With the 2020 election, we know — from all the reporting that’s been done, and lots of external comments from people who have seen classified information — that the Russians are at it again, disinformation is at it again,” she said.

She also again blamed sexism for her loss in 2016.

“I just think that there still is a significant percentage of men and women who are not comfortable with the idea of a woman president,” she said. “It is something I saw; it is something I experienced.”