Libertarians Hand out Kazoos to Convention Attendees to Protest Trump

Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed the Washington Hilton Saturday for the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C.

Not all party faithful in attendance were pleased with the convention’s offer to Trump to speak, which energized the small party’s usually relatively sleepy convention but left party members greatly outnumbered by supporters of the president.

Some attendees distributed pink kazoos to party members with instructions to interrupt Trump’s speech during statements the aspiring musicians disagreed with.

The convention, which blasted 1970s Elvis Presley hits between speakers, lacked the slick organization of the Republican National Convention or Democratic National Convention. Nonetheless, the convention hall filled by the time the first speaker greeted guests, with organizers claiming the sold out event was at capacity.

The crowd regularly broke into chants of ”end the fed” and waved signs reading “FREE ROSS,” a reference to Ross Ulbricht, creator of the Silk Road website who has been in a federal prison since 2013.

Trump is riding high after a well-received Bronx rally days prior in which 25,000 gathered. But Trump’s anticipated Saturday speech to such a charged crowd with so many members of another political party seems likely to be one of his most memorable.

Yet with so many boisterous Trump supporters in the ballroom, he will have plenty of backup.

