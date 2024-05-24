Media Matters Lays Off Dozens of Employees Due to Elon Musk Lawsuit

Media Matters, a nonprofit organization that smears conservatives, announced Thursday it laid off dozens of employees, including management and journalists, and appeared to cite its legal battle with Elon Musk as cause for the dismissals.

Musk’s X social media platform sued Media Matters in November over its efforts to link ad placements on the platform to neo-Nazi content, Breitbart News reported, a strategy the radical organization used to initiate boycotts against the income streams of conservative media companies.

New York Post reported. The suit triggered Attorneys General Ken Paxton of Texas (R) and Andrew Bailey of Missouri (R) to investigate the nonprofit for potential illegal activity by allegedly “manipulating data on the site formerly known as Twitter,” the

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone announced the layoffs by suggesting the organization’s future is on shaky ground.