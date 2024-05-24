Media Matters Lays Off Dozens of Employees Due to Elon Musk Lawsuit

Media Matters, a nonprofit organization that smears conservatives, announced Thursday it laid off dozens of employees, including management and journalists, and appeared to cite its legal battle with Elon Musk as cause for the dismissals.
Musk’s X social media platform sued Media Matters in November over its efforts to link ad placements on the platform to neo-Nazi content, Breitbart News reported, a strategy the radical organization used to initiate boycotts against the income streams of conservative media companies.
Media Matters President Angelo Carusone announced the layoffs by suggesting the organization’s future is on shaky ground.
“We’re confronting a legal assault on multiple fronts, and, given how rapidly the media landscape is shifting, we need to be extremely intentional about how we allocate resources in order to stay effective,” Carusone said. “Nobody does what Media Matters does. So, we’re taking this action now to ensure that we are sustainable, sturdy, and successful for whatever lies ahead.”
“There’s a reason far-right billionaires attack Media Matters with armies of lawyers: They know how effective our work is, and it terrifies them (him),” she said.
“Journalism milestone achieved (got laid off),” wrote Bobby Lewis. His X bio said he wrote about “bad tv.”
“After nearly four years of working at media matters, I got laid off,” wrote former staffer Beatrice, a “former Professional One America News watcher.” She added, “So if anyone is looking for researchers with video experience, drop a line.”
