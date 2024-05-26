5 Dead in Massive North Texas Memorial Day Weekend Tornado

A North Texas sheriff confirmed the deaths of at least five people in a tornado that struck two counties during the Memorial Day weekend. At least 20 others were injured in the Saturday-night storm.

Cooke County, Texas, Sheriff Ray Sappington reported the deaths of at least five people that struck Saturday night in his North Texas county. As the sun rose on Sunday morning, the trail of devastation appeared to stretch for miles, NBCDFW reported.

Hard to describe devastation we’re seeing in Cooke County, TX. About 60-80 people were taking shelter here when the tornado hit. Numerous injuries reported. At an RV park nearby, 5 fatalities confirmed. LATEST ➡️ https://t.co/zCbG4b3obq@NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/T3IgvwPBbG — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) May 26, 2024

“We do have five confirmed (deaths), but sadly, we think that that number is probably going to go up,” Sappington told reporters. ”There’s nothing left of this house. It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe.”

Fox 4 Dallas reported that two of the deceased were found in a mobile home park. Dozens more survived by taking shelter in a travel center along I-35.

NBCDFW reporter Alanna Quillen said about 60-80 people took shelter when the deadly tornado struck an RV park.

Photos taken by a Fox 4 News helicopter crew show the absolute devastation of a North Texas community on Sunday morning.

Two women miraculously survived after accidentally driving into the path of the tornado. The video, posted on social media by WFAA ABC8, captures the terrorizing moments as the tornado passes.

NORTH TEXAS TORNADO: This is video we received from two people inside a car as the reported tornado passed over them along I-35 near Sanger last night. Latest updates: https://t.co/u0w4oPuDhq Damage we’re seeing: https://t.co/lfA8xIJaD5 pic.twitter.com/79449fZpml — WFAA (@wfaa) May 26, 2024

The storm also struck neighboring Denton County where fire department officials rescued victims from a marina on Lake Ray Roberts.

DENTON FD sending 4 Medics, Rescue, Batt 1 to Marina Circle at Ray Roberts for multiple victims, some reported trapped. E6/M6 enroute to Sanger Fire Station to help cover calls. Major damage at the county line on Lone Oak Road. @cityofdentontx @DentonScanner @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/MXIe6JzZkK — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) May 26, 2024

Emergency crews, including Texas Task Force One Search and Rescue, continue searching for survivors of the deadly Memorial Day weekend tornado.