President Joe Biden, also known as “Scranton Joe” has been facing troubles, consisting of low support and enthusiasm from Democrat voters in Pennsylvania, leaving party officials perplexed.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, has attempted to portray a blue-collar image in order to reach the working and middle-class voters in the state.

While the state helped to propel Biden to victory in the 2020 presidential election, recent polls have shown that his support among voters in the state is less than favorable.

In reference to a New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer poll that found Biden’s support among young voters in Pennsylvania had dropped from 62 percent in 2020 to 47 percent, former Rep. Jason Altimre (D-PA) expressed shock that “things aren’t going so well.”

The poll also found that Biden had lost support among Hispanic and black voters, down from 71 percent to 57 percent.

“I’m surprised that things aren’t going so well,” Altmire told the Hill. “If there’s any place where he should be doing well or better than President Trump, it’s Pennsylvania because of the personal connection, because of the work he’s been putting in for decades, and because the state is trending blue.”

A recent AARP poll showed that Trump was leading Biden by four points in Pennsylvania, 49 percent to 45 percent.

When third-party candidates were added, Trump’s lead increased to 46 percent, while Biden received 41 percent.

A CBS News poll found that half of voters in swing states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan said the economy had worsened under the Biden administration.

The same New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer poll found that Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) was doing better than Biden, receiving roughly more than 10 points than the president.

One political strategist told the outlet that Democrats in the state have “done very well” in elections in Pennsylvania “in recent years,” adding that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) were examples of that.

“We all know it’s a battleground state but it should never be a dead heat,” the strategist told the outlet.

“Biden should always be ahead and the fact that he’s not should sound alarm bells.”

A poll conducted by Muhlenberg College showed that Trump was leading Biden by 44 percent to 41 percent. However, in the previous poll, Biden was reportedly leading Trump 42 percent to 41 percent.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (D) expressed his belief that Biden “would win” if the election were to be held tomorrow.

“I am confident if the election were held tomorrow, he would win,” Rendell told the outlet.

Similarly, when Fetterman was asked during a CBS News interview about polling showing a tight race between Trump and Biden, Fetterman admitted that while it would be close, Biden would beat Trump again.