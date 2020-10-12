Andrew Cuomo Dismisses Biden Cabinet Rumor: ‘No Interest in Going to Washington’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) denied Sunday he wished to go to Washington to serve in a potential Joe Biden (D) Cabinet following reports of the presidential hopeful considering Cuomo to fulfill the role as his attorney general.

“I’m a New Yorker. I said I would serve as governor and those rumors — those are only from people who want to get me out of New York. I don’t know why, but that’s where that’s coming from,” Cuomo said during an appearance on NBC’s Today.

“I have no interest in going to Washington. I said when this COVID situation started, just so I had total credibility with the people of the state, I’m not running for president. I’m not running for vice president,” he explained.

“I don’t want to go to Washington. I just am giving you the straight advice as your governor and that’s where I am,” he added.

The speculation stems from an Axios report, which cited “Democratic donors in Cuomo’s orbit” who claimed the governor is being pushed to consider accepting a potential role as Biden’s attorney general, should the former vice president win the presidential election.

Axios also reported that former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams were up for consideration.

However, Cuomo’s administration denied anyone had reached out to the governor regarding the role.

Cuomo’s senior adviser Richard Azzopardi told Axios, “100 percent he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him.”