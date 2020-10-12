Joe Biden: Should Be ‘No Questions’ About Amy Coney Barrett’s Faith

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Monday that there should be “no questions” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith, a departure from Democrats’ behavior when Barrett faced her first judicial nomination three years ago.

About to board a plane, Biden was asked, “How should Amy Coney Barrett’s faith be considered by the Democrats during the hearings this week, sir?”

“No, faith should not be considered,” Biden replied.

“There should be no questions about her faith?” the reporter continued.

“No, I don’t think there’s any questions about her faith,” Biden said.

When Barrett was nominated for the U.S. Court of Appeals, at least two Democrat senators made declaratory statements about or probed Barrett over her Catholic beliefs.

“When you read your speeches,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said, “the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for for years in this country.”

During the same hearings, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) questioned Barrett over an article she wrote where she used the term “orthodox Catholic,” which she called an “imperfect term.”

“Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?” Durbin asked.

“I am a Catholic, Sen. Durbin,” Barrett responded, before reiterating the purpose of the term in the article.

“If you’re asking whether I take my faith seriously and I’m a faithful Catholic, I am, although I would stress that my personal church affiliation or my religious belief would not bear in the discharge of my duties as a judge,” she said.

Democrats appear to be changing their tune, this time around.

“I don’t intend to question her about her personal views or private religious faith or views,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), said this past week, The Daily News reported.

“I don’t expect my colleagues will either.”

