President Donald Trump criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for allowing his investor son-in-law to advise him on the coronavirus.

“Just this week, we learned that another member of the Biden family is getting rich off connections to Joe,” Donald Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The president referred to a Politico story revealing that Biden’s son-in-law Howard Krein, an investor married to Ashley Biden, is advising the former vice president on the virus.

At the same time, Krein’s venture capital company, StartUp Health, is currently investing in healthcare startup companies specifically dealing with the coronavirus.

“His son-in-law — just came out, big story — is cashing in on the China virus pandemic,” Trump said.

Krein began venture investing after he began dating Biden’s daughter Ashley in 2010, Politico noted.

Trump indicated that it was just one more example of the Biden family trying to use their father’s influence to make money.

“Just like Hunter. Where’s Hunter? Cashed in on China,” Trump continued. “What do you think when Hunter walks in and walks out with $1.5 billion to manage for China?”

Start-up Health did not respond to the Politico story, and the Biden campaign declined to comment.