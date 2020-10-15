Former vice president turned Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced late Wednesday night it raised a record $383 million in September.
The Associated Press (AP) reported on the fundraising:
The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves him with $432 million in the bank just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.
The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president. During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.
In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse President Donald Trump’s once-formidable cash reserves. Biden’s campaign and the DNC raised $364 million in August.
Biden tweeted about the figure and also put up posts seeking more donations.
To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.
There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020
President Donald Trump re-election campaign hasn’t released September fundraising numbers.
