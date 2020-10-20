Donald Trump: ‘We Win Pennsylvania, We Win the Whole Thing’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday campaigned in Erie, Pennsylvania, reminding his supporters how crucial the state is to winning reelection.

“Pennsylvania, you have to get out and vote. If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” Trump said.

Democrats are working furiously to swing the state back to their party after Trump shocked the country in 2016 by winning Pennsylvania over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump joked that he was leading former Vice President Joe Biden by so much before the coronavirus pandemic that he would never have campaigned in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“Then I had to go back to work,” he said with a grin. “Hello, Erie, can I please have your vote?”

The president acknowledged that there were a lot of Democrats in Pennsylvania, but he was still earning their support.

“There’s a lot of Democrats, but Democrats that love Trump, and I love them,” he said.

The president said that he would continue to battle the establishment “swamp” in Washington, DC.

“It’s deeper, a little more treacherous than I thought, but we’re beating them,” Trump said.

He also visualized the message that his supporters would send if he won reelection.

“Oh their head will explode on November 3, can you imagine?” Trump said.

Trump said that many of his new supporters never voted before.

“A lot of people, great Americans, they never liked who they were voting for,” he said. “They didn’t vote. And they’re in line right now.”

The president debuted a special feature at his rally, playing a video of former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris promising to end fossil fuels and fracking.

“Joe Biden will ban fracking and abolish Pennsylvania energy,” Trump said.

The president also ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for describing Pennsylvania as his home state.

“It’s not his home state,” Trump said. “He left you when he was nine. Right? His parents. I’m not blaming him for that.”

The president reminded his supporters that he went to college at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It’s not his home state,” Trump said. “I went to college in Pennsylvania. So I like to think I have more in common.”