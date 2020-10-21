President Donald Trump on Wednesday ridiculed cable news media at a campaign rally in North Carolina for focusing so intently on the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, you turn on to this MSDNC and fake news CNN. All you hear is COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID,” he said as his crowd of supporters booed.

Trump continued, “That’s all they put on because they want to scare the hell out of everyone.”

The president said that the country was “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic, but acknowledged that cable news “hated” when he said that.

“They say cases are up,” Trump said. “Yeah, testing is up. We have more testing than India, China, and almost every other country put together.”

Trump promised that life would return to normal in 2021.

“Normal life will fully resume, and next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country,” he promised.

He warned that if former Vice President Joe Biden was elected president, Americans would face more punishing lockdowns.

“Biden will delay therapies, prolong the pandemic, close your schools, and shut down your country, and that is what he will do,” he said.

Trump said that he would continue to fight the pandemic but will allow the economy to move forward.

“This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a Biden deep depression,” he said. “It is between a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown.”