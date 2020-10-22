Trump: Biden ‘Thought I Should Not Have Closed the Border’ at Coronavirus Peak

President Donald Trump says Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden never wanted to close the borders of the United States at the peak of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

During the second presidential debate on Thursday night, Trump blasted Biden for not supporting his travel ban on China to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“He thought I shouldn’t have closed the border, it’s obvious,” Trump said.

During a campaign event on January 31, the day Trump banned travel from China, Biden referred to Trump’s plan as “hysterical xenophobia.”

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

In March, Biden said, “Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. That same month, Biden’s coronavirus plan did not include travel bans on any country, regardless of their rate of spread of the virus.

