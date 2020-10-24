Mike Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short Contracts Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” a statement from the vice president’s office to reporters read.

Short is one of Pence’s closest aides and spends a lot of time with the vice president, who continues as the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Both Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence tested negative for the virus, the White House confirmed.

Pence will continue his campaign schedule in the final days before the election and will follow CDC guidelines.

Pence’s outside adviser Marty Obst also tested positive for the virus on Saturday.