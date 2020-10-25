President Donald Trump stopped at Treworgy Orchards during a campaign stop in Levant, Maine, on Sunday.

Crowds of supporters arrived to see the president, who signed hats and even autographed a pumpkin.

“That’ll be on eBay, tonight,” he joked.

The president said he would bring some apples from Maine back to the White House.

He also addressed the small crowd for a few minutes with a megaphone.

“I’m very impressed with Maine and I hope we’re going to do well,” Trump said.

He recalled winning the second district of Maine during the 2016 election and urged all of his supporters to help him do it again.

“I really believe it’s the biggest election our country’s ever had,” Trump said. “We will never be a socialist nation. So I just want to thank everybody.”

Earlier Sunday, President Trump campaigned in New Hampshire.