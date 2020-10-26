Watch Live: Senate Votes to Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

The Senate will vote on Monday night to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The Senate will vote around 7:30 P.M. Eastern to confirm Barrett to the nation’s highest court. Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm Barrett.

The confirmation arises as Senate Democrats took to the Senate floor on Sunday to protest Barrett’s confirmation.

“Senate Democrats are taking over the floor all night to fight this sham process by Senate Republicans. We will not stop fighting,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “Yes, we fight to the end. No hyperbole – it’s life or death stakes.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced that she would vote to confirm Barrett for the Supreme Court over the weekend.

Murkowski, who voted against confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, said in a Senate floor speech on Saturday, “I have no doubt about her intellect. I have no doubt about Judge Barrett’s judicial temperament. I have no doubt about her capability to do the job. I have concluded that she is the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court.”

The White House reportedly is planning for a swearing-in ceremony Monday night after the confirmation vote.

