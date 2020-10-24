Lisa Murkowski Says She Will Vote to Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday after expressing her opposition to an election-year confirmation.

“I have no doubt about her intellect. I have no doubt about Judge Barrett’s judicial temperament. I have no doubt about her capability to do the job.” Murkowski said in a Senate floor speech Saturday. “I have concluded that she is the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court.”

Sen. Murkowski reverses course, announces she will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “The only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees is to evaluate Judge Barrett as we would want to be judged—on the merits of her qualifications." pic.twitter.com/UlWnz8IFu7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 24, 2020

However, Murkowski reaffirmed her opposition to holding a vote prior to presidential election on November 3rd, but conceded that she “lost that procedural fight.” She voted against advancing Barrett’s nomination on Friday and pledged to oppose concluding debate on the nomination Sunday.

“I do not believe that moving forward on a nominee just over a week removed from a pitched presidential election when partisan tensions are running about as high as they could … will help our country become a better version of itself,” the lawmaker said.

“I believe that the only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees is to evaluate Judge Barrett as we would want to be judged, on the merits of her qualifications. And so when we do that, when that final question comes before us … I will be a yes,” she added. “While I oppose the process that has led us to this point, I do not hold it against her as an individual who has navigated the gauntlet with grace, skill and humility. I will vote no on the procedural votes ahead of us but yes to confirm Judge Barrett when the question before us is her qualification to be an associate justice.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a moderate who is locked in a bitter re-election fight, will likely be the sole Republican senator to vote against Barrett.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed Friday that the full Senate will vote to confirm Barrett “no mater than Monday.”