A 67-year-old woman shot and killed an alleged burglar in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the woman received a call from a neighbor, who told her someone was breaking into her garage.

The woman grabbed a gun, went outside, and “found the man exiting a side door of the garage.” The woman claimed the man was allegedly “holding some of her belongings.”

The Chicago Tribune reports the woman told the man to put down her things. Instead, he allegedly made a move toward her and the woman fired a single shot in self defense, hitting him in the chest.

Police said the woman shot “when she was in fear of her life after he pounced in (her) direction.”

Officers arrived at the woman’s house at 11:15 a.m. and the unresponsive suspect was pronounced dead.

