WATCH: Democrat Vice President of Flint, Michigan, City Council Endorses Trump

Maurice Davis, a lifelong Democrat who serves as vice president of the Flint, Michigan, city council, endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Vice President Mike Pence in a visit to the city.

“God uses whoever he wants to to bring His people out of whatever the problem has to be,” he said.

“President Trump is full of hate? Let me tell you something, the Democrats is full of hate.”

He added:

“I’m tired — I’ve been a Democrat, I’ve am a Democrat all my life, 64 years. Last four years, I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year, I decided to go with President Trump.

“I’m not a bootlicker. I’m not an Uncle Tom. I’m none of those things. I’m somebody that’s in a poor, impoverished community. …

“People are losing everything, and when Mr. Trump said, ‘What the hell you got to lose?’, he was talking to me.”

Davis, who is also an accomplished blues musician, has been moving toward endorsing Trump for months.

Earlier this year, he was harshly critical of the riots that accompanied Black Lives Matter protests.

“Riots, they ain’t no damn protest, they’re riots … tearing up your own neighborhoods … ‘We hate Donald Trump’ … but yet, we didn’t hate the $1,200 he sent us,” Davis said on a Facebook video.

Earlier this month, Davis said he was torn between the two presidential candidates. But he seems to have made up his mind.

Addressed the crowd on Wednesday, he said that the Trump administration had reached out to him after he had been vocal in his criticism of his party, and raising local issues.

“We’re tired of suffering and nobody give a damn about poor folks. President Trump, they reached out, with nothing but love from y’all, all over this nation.

“I don’t want to hear another time, I’m a Trump supporter. I’m an American supporter.”

He also said that he was tired of the divisions in the country:

“Instead of being the divided state of American, it’s time to be the United States of America.”

“This nation is one nation under God. One nation under God,” he concluded.

Pence, who spoke later, acknowledged Davis’s support: “It’s also great to be here, I’m told, with a lifelong Democrat. He’s a leader here in Flint. And we got some good news again, that he is supporting President Donald Trump for four more years.

“Join me in thanking Maurice Davis, Vice President of the City Council in Flint. Where are you, Maurice? Let’s here it for Maurice. I’m partial to vice presidents. Thank you, Maurice. Thank you so much.”

