Philadelphia Firefighters Union Votes to Endorse Trump

The Philadelphia Firefighters Union has voted to uphold its endorsement of President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The American Arbitration Association, which represents the Internation Association of Firefighters Local 22, sent out ballots to its members two weeks ago and asked whether the firefighters in the union wanted to repeal the union’s endorsement of President Trump.

After the ballots were filled out and returned, the union found that 1,400 of its members wanted to uphold the endorsement, while 782 members wanted to repeal public support for the president.

Multiple police organizations and unions who represent first responders have shown public support for President Trump with endorsements over the last few months. The Fraternal Order of Police, which has an estimated 335,000 members, endorsed President Trump in September.

“President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” Fraternal Order of Police National President Patrick Yoes wrote in a statement.

The National Association of Police Organization a group representing more than 241,000 officers endorsed Trump in July.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” wrote the group’s president Michael McHale in the endorsement.

Other endorsements for President Trump stem from the International Union of Police Associations, the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, the Texas Municipal Police Association, the New York City Police Benevolent Association, the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Arizona Police Association, and the Police Officers Association of Michigan.