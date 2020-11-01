Supporters of President Donald Trump showed up to Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) “drive-in” rally in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday — an increasingly common sight for both Joe Biden and Harris as they stage last-minute visits to shore up votes in swing states.

Harris held three events in Florida on Saturday, beginning in Miami, then Fort Lauderdale, and ending at Palm Beach, where she was greeted by dozens of Trump supporters.

Journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted a Getty Images photo that showed Harris’s view from the stage — at least two giant Trump flags waving.

What Kamala Harris saw at her speech in Florida today pic.twitter.com/eQO9vy9XzU — Antifa Movie dot Com (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

South Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter Anthony Man also noted a Trump flag at the Harris rally at Palm Beach State College:

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ flag off to the side of ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ rally at Palm Beach State College. pic.twitter.com/Dr991bkdzn — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 31, 2020

Local station WPTV reported a “good number” of Trump supporters were present and spoke to one named Michael:

A good number of Trump supporters also showed up on campus, flying flags and waving signs. They were kept across the parking lot, but several said they wanted to make their presence known. ‘We definitely want four more years, Michael, who didn’t want to give his last name, said. ‘Everybody is thrilled for President Trump and his victory.’

In the last week, the Biden-Harris campaign has held events in the red or swing states, such as Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump and surrogates have also fanned out to these states as well, drawing far bigger crowds.

The Biden-Harris campaign has opted for “drive-in” events, where supporters are told to come in cars to a parking lot and practice social distancing, although many exit their vehicles and gather around the stage at the events.

In contrast, Trump has drawn thousands of supporters at his rallies in the lead up to the election on November 3.

He reportedly drew 57,000 supporters at a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

