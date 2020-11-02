Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro: ‘If All the Votes Are Added Up in PA, Trump Is Going to Lose’

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 2: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at a Stand Against Hate rally at Independence Mall on March 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia organized the event in hopes of expressing solidarity days after vandalism of the Mt. Carmel cemetery. (Photo by …
essica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) declared, three days before the presidential election, that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro said on Saturday. “For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”:

Ballots received late, or three days after the election (November 6), will still be counted in the final tally, though Democrats are urging voters to return their ballots in a timely manner. Trump and his team have indicated that they will likely pose a legal challenge against the ruling, which remained in place after the Supreme Court refused to block it.

Shapiro’s declaration, which came three days before Election Day, drew a collection of skeptical responses.

“I was in a meeting with Josh in 2013 or 2014 where he was looking for advice on how to get Chinese money into PA to sell off the state’s roads & bridges,” Arthur Schwartz, GOP strategist and adviser to Donald Trump, Jr. said. “Of course he’s on Team Biden because #HesWithXi”:

Shapiro has since taken issue with Trump previewing his intention to challenge Pennsylvania’s high court ruling.

“FACT CHECK: Our elections are over when all the votes are counted,” he said. “But if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time”:

Shapiro is not the only Pennsyvlania Democrat signaling concern ahead of Election Day. Trump’s Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsyvlania, which drew an estimated 57,000 people, prompted Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) to issue a warning, laying out the reality of Trump’s popularity in the Keystone State.

“This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that,” he warned:

A Trafalgar Group survey released on Election Day eve showed Trump holding a narrow lead over Biden in Pennsylvania.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.