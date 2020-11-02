Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) declared, three days before the presidential election, that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro said on Saturday. “For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”:

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Ballots received late, or three days after the election (November 6), will still be counted in the final tally, though Democrats are urging voters to return their ballots in a timely manner. Trump and his team have indicated that they will likely pose a legal challenge against the ruling, which remained in place after the Supreme Court refused to block it.

Shapiro’s declaration, which came three days before Election Day, drew a collection of skeptical responses.

“I was in a meeting with Josh in 2013 or 2014 where he was looking for advice on how to get Chinese money into PA to sell off the state’s roads & bridges,” Arthur Schwartz, GOP strategist and adviser to Donald Trump, Jr. said. “Of course he’s on Team Biden because #HesWithXi”:

I was in a meeting with Josh in 2013 or 2014 where he was looking for advice on how to get Chinese money into PA to sell off the state’s roads & bridges. Of course he’s on Team Biden because #HesWithXi. https://t.co/ULU2cIxzIj — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 2, 2020

If I recall correctly, Josh drove up to NYC from PA in a then record breaking snowstorm — that’s how desperate he was to sell out his state to the Chinese. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 2, 2020

Does anyone know why a sitting Attorney General in a swing state is assuring us Trump will lose his state tomorrow “If all the votes are added up…”?! Does he know or is he planning something we’re clueless about? And then they wonder why POTUS wants to send his lawyers in? https://t.co/ig70XudwBD — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 2, 2020

Sitting Pennsylvania attorney general is guaranteeing that Trump will lose his state. Nothing to see here! https://t.co/EGXxTJT9qR — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) November 2, 2020

This is at the very least egregiously unethical behavior by the AG of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/QIynZE3HsD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 2, 2020

Can someone explain to me how the attorney general of PA knows the results of the election the day before the election itself? pic.twitter.com/bhHSMVplO8 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 2, 2020

What a remarkable statement. https://t.co/yx8uYF8Y4N — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 2, 2020

This tweet is from the sitting Attorney General of Pennsylvania. Scary stuff! https://t.co/JLA8bZk5Gz — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 2, 2020

Before a single vote has been counted, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General is declaring that Biden has already won and promising to litigate the state into Biden’s corner. https://t.co/JhZ8EVpXhk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 2, 2020

Shapiro has since taken issue with Trump previewing his intention to challenge Pennsylvania’s high court ruling.

“FACT CHECK: Our elections are over when all the votes are counted,” he said. “But if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time”:

FACT CHECK: Our elections are over when all the votes are counted. But if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time. https://t.co/mj6d8WLwvK — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 2, 2020

Shapiro is not the only Pennsyvlania Democrat signaling concern ahead of Election Day. Trump’s Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsyvlania, which drew an estimated 57,000 people, prompted Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) to issue a warning, laying out the reality of Trump’s popularity in the Keystone State.

“This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that,” he warned:

She is with Politico. This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in. Every Vote Matters. Get Them In. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2020

A Trafalgar Group survey released on Election Day eve showed Trump holding a narrow lead over Biden in Pennsylvania.