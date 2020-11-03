Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) continued to campaign into Election Day on Tuesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Biden traveled to Scranton and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania while Harris went to Detroit, Michigan. Democrats narrowly lost both states in 2016, which has haunted them since.

Biden brought two of his granddaughters to Scranton, telling reporters, “These are the only two of my grandchildren who have never been to Scranton. So we’re going home,” according to USA Today.

He stopped by his childhood home and signed the living room wall, writing: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”

Biden also spoke at a canvassing event at a local chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. There were reportedly at least a hundred supporters and campaign organizers greeting Biden.

“As goes Philly, so goes the state of a Pennsylvania,” Biden told them.

Harris in Detroit told reporters, “I’m just here to remind people in Detroit that, that they are seen and heard by Joe and me, and also that they may actually decide the outcome of this race,” according to USA Today.

“The path to determining who will be the next President of the United States, without question, runs through Michigan,” she said.

Both Biden and Harris urged supporters to get out and vote — after Democrats spent weeks urging their supporters to vote by mail.

“If you haven’t gotten everybody out, get them out. Get out and vote. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over, and when it’s over we’re gonna win Pennsylvania because of you,” Biden said.

Biden is expected to be in Wilmington, Delaware, during election night.

