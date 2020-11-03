Election Day kicked off with a bout of chaos in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with poll watchers reportedly denied access and witnesses alleging “illegal campaigning” at various polling locations.

According to Trump 2020 EDO director Mike Roman, Democrat election officials are banning Trump poll watchers all across the city, as one video shows. Another photo on social media shows a physical barrier, which Roman says Democrat officials are using to keep poll watchers far from the counting tables:

🚨DEMOCRAT ELECTION OFFICIALS BANNING TRUMP POLL WATCHERS IN PHILLY. This is happening all over the City. The steal is on! https://t.co/sWS9lXL5vh — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

North Philadelphia: poll watcher DENIED entry. DEMOCRAT committee person seems to be running election board. Will not allow watcher in, said she is calling her ward leader — who has NO official standing. #StopTheSteal — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Certified Republican poll watchers are being kicked out of Mitchum Wilson Funeral Home, Wharton Rec Center, AND Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Watchers are told their certification doesn’t mean anything. @CouncilmemberKJ , what’s going on in your district? — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Polls have been open for an hour and voters are STILL locked out of the polling place at Welsh Road Library. Why don’t they want people to vote? — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Troubling news in @Allegheny_Co,PA. Election officials blocking observation of absentee ballot processing. One official at site allegedly boasts the system is designed to block ballot observation. Source says observers fear integrity is compromise. @KerriKupecDOJ #Election2020 — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) November 3, 2020

There also appear to be instances of illegal campaigning at various polling locations. Roman provided an image of a man in blue purportedly distributing Democrat literature to voters as they stand in line to cast their ballots. Other polling locations appear to have the literature posted outside the facility:

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

Spotted at the Olney Recreation Center: Reading is important, but friendly reminder: handing out election literature in polling places is ILLEGAL. #StopTheSteal #FreeAndFairElections pic.twitter.com/wjEuDTDYNM — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

And its widespread. I checked the other polling places in our ward on the way home. pic.twitter.com/3CkkaF8Mza — A. Benjamin Mannes (@PublicSafetySME) November 3, 2020

Guess someone forgot their headphones: this speaker is blasting anti-Trump music in earshot of people waiting to vote! #FreeAndFairElections pic.twitter.com/hYVlpl7QXO — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

SPOTTED: Ward 12, Division 4: Shrine of the Miraculous Medal: two people in the same voter booth! pic.twitter.com/g7Syb2RUAK — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

Additionally, there are mounting reports of polling locations opening late, forcing some voters to step out of line to return to work before casting their ballots:

🚨At least THREE polling places are reportedly not yet open — two in Philadelphia, one in Allegheny! Polls should have opened at 7:00! @PhillyVotes — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

What a coincidence. My friend, in the Republican part of Pennsylvania just called me. They are standing in line at the polling place that was supposed to open and is still not open. People leaving because they have to go to work. This is the BS we have been warning about. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 3, 2020

According to the Philadelphia Republican Party, in the first two hours of voting alone, they have received reports of “several reporting locations closed,” hundreds of voters stuck in line, ballot harvesting, and officials denying poll watchers access.

There are also reports of voting machines down in Westmoreland and Philadelphia Counties, according to the Philly GOP:

Polls have been open for 2 hours in PA. Here’s what we’ve seen: – Several reports of locations closed.

– 300+ people stuck in line.

– Ballot harvesting.

– Certified watchers being denied access. But sure, Republicans are the party trying to meddle in elections ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

REPORT: Voting machines down in Westmoreland and Philadelphia Counties. Opposite sides of the state, both pro-Trump strongholds. #PAForTrump — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

All eyes remain on Pennsylvania, the state many believe could determine the outcome of the election. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) made waves over the weekend after declaring — three days before the election — that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Pennsylvania polls close at 8 p.m., with 20 electoral votes up for grabs.