Trump: I’m Winning By Large Margins and ‘Everything Just Stopped’ Getting Counted

President Trump appeared in the East Room at around three a.m. on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning to express his disgust over how the votes just stopped being counted after it looked like he was winning in a number of swing states and on his way to securing a second term.

Standing before a group of supporters in the White House, Trump listed the states he needs to win, how well he was doing in them, and said, “We won states and all of a sudden, what happened to the election? It’s off. … All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.”

“We were getting ready to win the election, frankly, we did win this election.”

Trump spoke specifically about swing states where he enjoys a sizable margin with much of the vote already counted. This includes Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where it was announced the vote counting would cease, in at least a few of these states, until tomorrow.

In some cases, the counting continues but the media refuse to call the race.

But there have been reports about cities such as Philadelphia and Atlanta giving up their counting for the night. They intend to resume in the morning.

“Were up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania … with 64 percent of the vote in,” the president said. “It would be almost impossible for [Democrats] to catch up and we’re coming into good Pennsylvania areas where they happen to like your president, so we’ll probably expand that.”

“We’re winning Michigan by … almost 300,000 votes and 65 percent of the vote is in,” he continued.

“And we’re winning Wisconsin … we won by 107,000 votes with 81 percent of the vote,” Trump added.

As of this writing, Trump is up by about 110,000 votes in Wisconsin with anywhere from 87.5 to 99 percent counted, according to the Decision Desk HQ.

Trump is up by 715,000 voted in Pennsylvania with 73.7 to 87.2 percent counted.

Trump is up 80,000 with 70 to 81 percent of the Michigan vote in.

He is up in Georgia by a little over two points and 102,000 voted with 99 percent or more of the votes counted.

He’s up by about 80,000 votes in North Carolina with 98 percent of the vote in.

None of these states have been called for him and some up and went home for the night.

So Trump is not asking, as some of his critics in the media are alleging, for the vote counting to stop. On the contrary, he’s angry the counting stopped, and now he’s worried the voting will continue in bad faith as Democrat-run cities game the system to find the votes to overcome his leads.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.