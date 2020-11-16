Jim Jordan: ‘Don’t Cancel Thanksgiving’; Instead, ‘Cancel Lockdowns’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a pointed message to leaders imposing coronavirus restrictions on Americans ahead of the holiday season, urging them to “cancel lockdowns” rather than Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Don’t cancel Thanksgiving. Don’t cancel Christmas. Cancel lockdowns,” the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee said:

Don’t cancel Thanksgiving.

Don’t cancel Christmas. Cancel lockdowns. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 16, 2020

His short but clear message follows attempts by Democrat leaders across the country to impose additional coronavirus restrictions on Americans — even in their private residences — ahead of the holiday season.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced new restrictions, forcing bars, restaurants, and gyms to close at 10:00 p.m. His order also placed a ten-person limit at indoor and outdoor events at private residences. The Democrat leader, who recently said he would have “decked” President Trump if not for his status as the governor of New York, pressed local governments to enforce his orders.

“The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period. End of sentence,” he said.

“I need the local governments to enforce this,” he added.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has been the most explicit in her orders, issuing a stay-at-home advisory and instructing Chicagoans to “stop having guests over” and to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans”:

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I'm issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined fellow Democrat leaders in imposing further mandates, announcing the “retightening” of restrictions in the Garden State, limiting indoor groups to ten people and outdoor events to 150.

Despite their insistence that the lockdowns and restrictions are morally sound, several Democrats who have championed restrictions have a history of violating their own purported beliefs, as Breitbart News listed.