President Barack Obama said Wednesday that he would get the coronavirus vaccine but only if Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was safe.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama said. “So if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

The president spoke about the vaccine in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” for an interview for Urban View channel 126.

Obama appeared eager to promote the vaccine to the black community, acknowledging he was skeptical about vaccines.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed,” Obama said. “Just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

Obama acknowledged the revelation of mistreatment of black men in the 1932 Tuskegee Syphilis Study was among the reasons why black people were suspicious of the government and vaccines.

“I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African-American community would have some skepticism,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don’t have polio anymore.”

He said that the coronavirus was more of a threat to minorities, which was why they needed to take the vaccine.

“We have the highest death rates from this thing, and are most exposed and most vulnerable, in part because we have a lot of preexisting conditions,” he said.