Over 3,800 People Shot in Chicago During First 11 Months of 2020

Data shows more than 3,800 were shot January 1, 2020, through December 1, 2020, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports the precise figure at 3,862, and that includes shooting victims who survived their wounds as well as those who died from their injuries.

A second table of data from the Tribune focused solely on fatalities shows that 715 were killed January 1, 2020, through December 1, 2020.

The Tribune data comes one day after Breitbart News reported 12 people were shot on Monday, November 30, 2020, alone. One of those shooting victims succumbed to his injuries.

And Monday followed a weekend during which 28 were shot, seven fatally. And 50 people were shot the previous weekend, with five of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

