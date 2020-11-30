28 Shot, 7 Killed, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot listens to a question during a candidate forum sponsored by One Chicago For All Alliance at Daley College in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle are competing to make history by becoming the city's first black, female mayor. On issues …
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford
AWR Hawkins

Twenty-eight people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 16 people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone in the city. The first of those five fatalities occurred Friday at at 8:30 p.m. and the fifth occurred Sunday just before 4:30 a.m.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports a sixth fatality occurred at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, when masked gunmen opened fired on a parked vehicle “in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue.” Bullets struck a 16-year-old male in that vehicle, killing him.

A seventh fatality took place about 6 p.m. Sunday “in the 11100-block of South Longwood Drive.” A 22-year-old inside a vehicle in a parking lot was shot to death in that incident.

Breitbart News reported 50 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lighfoot’s Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Breitbart News reported 23 people were shot in on Monday, November 16, 2020, alone, and that Monday followed a weekend in which over 20 were shot, one fatally, in the city.

The mayor has previously sought to address the matter of increased gun violence in her city, however she chose to point to a host of extenuating circumstances as the cause.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot / Periscope

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.