Donald Trump in Georgia: If You Boycott Runoff Election ‘The Radical Left Wins’

President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia Saturday for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, urging his friends in the state not to boycott the election.

The president acknowledged that some in Georgia were discouraged by the results of the contested presidential election in the state, believing it would be better to boycott the Senate runoff elections.

“A lot of people, friends of mine, say, ‘Let’s not vote, we’re not going to vote because we’re angry about the presidential election … it’s almost like a protest,” Trump said. “But if you do that, the radical left wins.”

Trump acknowledged that he had to fight his own angry instinct to disparage the runoff elections after the presidential election was “stolen.”

“We can’t do that. We have to do just the opposite,” he said. “We can’t do that. If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win.”

He repeatedly praised Perdue and Loeffler for supporting him and fighting for Georgia.

“Georgia patriots must show up and vote for these two incredible people,” he said. “They are two of the finest people you will ever meet. We can fight for the presidency and fight to elect our two great senators, and we can do it at the same time.”