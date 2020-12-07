Gretchen Whitmer Extends Michigan Lockdown by 12 Days

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the three-week coronavirus “pause” on Monday by “12 days” and claimed “hope is on the horizon.”

On November 15, Whitmer announced the state was regressing despite her relentless coronavirus orders and shuttered in-person dining as well as in-person learning for high schoolers.

Whitmer also restricted other activities, such as group exercise classes. Casinos, movie theaters, and bowling alleys were also mandated to be closed.

High school sports were canceled, while professional and college athletics were not.

Today, she said she was lengthening that “pause.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said families should not gather indoors, “and only two households may gather inside, with strict protocols recommended.”

Whitmer recommended individuals wear masks “consistently whenever they are inside with individuals not in their household, and are recommended to pick only a small group to see regularly.”

“Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Whitmer said, adding, “This is all about protecting our families and frontline workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all.”

Whitmer said outdoor gatherings and outdoor dining are still permitted during the “pause.”

It is predicted to be as cold as 23 degrees in Lansing this week, according to Weather.com.

Whitmer said retail shopping, public transit, haircuts “by appointment,” and individualized gym exercise “are still allowed.”

