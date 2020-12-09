Sen. John Kennedy Says Woke Santa Proves Need for ‘Idiot Control’

During an appearance Tuesday on Fox & Friends, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested the woke Santa who refused to give a boy a Nerf Gun proves the need for “idiot control.”

Breitbart News reported a woke mall Santa asked a boy what he wanted for Christmas, only to reject the boy’s request for a “Nerf Gun” and bring the boy to tears. In denying the boy’s request, Santa maintained, “No guns.”

The boy’s mother tried to intervene, explaining her son only wanted a “Nerf Gun,” which is a toy. But Santa responded, “Nope, not even a Nerf gun.’’

Liberal Santa sends Young Boy Away in Tears After Refusing to Gift Him a Nerf Gun for Christmas @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/9QbKtxcJGK — Matthew 🎄🎅🏻 🔫 (@WhiteHovse) December 7, 2020

Kennedy said, “I’ve said this a number of times, and I mean it, we’ve got a lot of gun laws, we don’t need more gun control, we need more idiot control. And we can start with this particular Santa who obviously wants to use political correctness as a club, to the point of disappointing a child.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) alerted everyone woke Santa had been relieved of his duties and another Santa visited the boy’s home and brought him a Nerf Gun:

After the woke Santa initially refused the boy’s request for a Nerf Gun, the boy’s mother used a Facebook Post to share that she’d been inundated with offers to send her son one. She used a Facebook Post thanked everyone and shared a Christmas idea:

I want to turn this situation into something magical for boys and girls who may be wishing for toys, especially nerf guns, and won’t be getting them. If you would like to send us a nerf gun or any other toy, I will give you an address to send them to and we will pass them out to kids that aren’t as fortunate. It will be a great lesson for him to learn too, some of Michael’s Christmas magic was stolen from him today so if we can pass some along and make another child’s Christmas brighter we would love to do it! I will work on finding a place to donate, and if anyone has suggestions, PLEASE let me know!

