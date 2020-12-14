Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) torched Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s failure to release a final list of newly registered voters ahead of early voting for the Georgia Senate runoffs as “totally unacceptable,” Breitbart News has learned exclusively. The senators said that this lack of reform may jeopardize the runoffs.

Loeffler and Perdue released their statement as Monday starts early voting for the Georgia Senate runoffs. Raffensperger has failed to compile a final list of newly registered voters.

In their statement, the Georgia conservatives charged that Raffensperger’s failure to enact this voter transparency measure might jeopardize the integrity of the January runoff elections.

Perdue and Loeffler said:

It’s been one week since the voter registration deadline passed and the Secretary of State has failed to compile and release a final list of newly registered voters. This is totally unacceptable – the deadline for new voter registration was December 7, 2020. In-person early voting starts today, and the public remains without a full accounting of who is registered and who may attempt to cast a ballot in the runoff. This lack of transparency needs to be rectified immediately, or the integrity of our elections will remain threatened. Georgians demand transparency, accountability, and accuracy in our elections process – and the Secretary of State is failing to provide it in a timely manner. [Emphasis added].

Loeffler and Perdue’s statement follows as 2016 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said on Sunday that 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested for the January runoffs.

Abrams said that tens of thousands have registered to vote since the 2020 general elections.

“Of that 1.2 million, 85,000 of those applications are from voters who do not vote in the general election and disproportionately between 18 and 29 and disproportionately people of color,” Abrams said. “That signals that we understand that we may need to make a plan to vote and deliver this election.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.